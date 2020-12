Rita Margaret Brown

Rita Margaret Brown, Leavenworth, Kansas, died at the age of 63 on Dec. 5, 2020, at her home in Leavenworth.

Funeral services will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, beginning with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and visitation from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass and dinner. A private interment service will be at St. Joseph of the Valley cemetery.

Published on December 15, 2020