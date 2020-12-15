William "Bill" Weakley, Jr.

William "Bill" Weakley, Jr., 71, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Andover. A memorial service will be at 6pm, Thursday, December 17th at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS.

Bill was born in Nowata, Oklahoma on September 1, 1949, to the late Elizabeth Lee (Taylor) and William Frank Weakley, Sr. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a hand former at Boeing. Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, high school sports, and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners. Spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his dog Axle is what he especially loved.

Bill is survived by sons, Todd Weakley and wife Crystal of Augusta; Jon Weakley and wife Patricia of Goddard; daughter, Sara Wilmer and husband Joseph of Augusta; brother, Walter Weakley and wife Toni of Coffeyville, KS; sister, Carol Perkins and husband Clifford of South Coffeyville, OK; grandchildren, Brianna, Logan, Zac, Alayna, Austin, Kylee and Carson; and great grandchildren, Brody and Jaxson.

