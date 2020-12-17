Ada Joan Fisher Landauer

Ada Joan Fisher Landauer, 91, Olathe, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Olathe, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. and a funeral service will be at 11 a.m., both Friday, Dec.18, 2020, at Alden-Harrington Funeral Home in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Burial will follow at Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery in Tonganoxie, Kansas. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the services. Attendance is limited to 45 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast on Facebook Live. The funeral home website is Aldenharrington.com

Published on December 17, 2020