Loren E. Russell

Loren E. Russell, 74, Lansing, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Providence Medical Center.

Mr. Russell was born Jan. 10, 1946, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Rillis and Lorena Russell, Lansing. He was married to Sharon Harrison for 56 years. She survives in the home.

Loren was highly active in the Lansing community, serving on the Lansing City Council, briefly as mayor, two terms on the school board, Lions Club, Lansing High School Alumni Association, Scout Pack 3165 and Troop 165 and youth recreational baseball.

He is also survived by two sons, Harland T. (Tammy) Russell, Lansing, and Brandon J. (Melissa) Russell, Columbia, Missouri; five grandchildren, Kristyn (Jesse) McConnell, Derik Russell, Lauren (Christian) Loehner, Joshua Russell, Hannah Russell; and one great-granddaughter, Ihla Loehner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, and the funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth. The service will be live-streamed on the Davis Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Leavenworth. The family suggests memorials to the Lansing High School Alumni Association.

Published on December 17, 2020