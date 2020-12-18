Larry ‘Lightning’ Allen Steeves

Larry “Lightning” Allen Steeves, 78, formerly of McLouth, Kansas, passed away Dec. 3, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Parsons, Kansas, to Harry and Irene (Green) Steeves.

He graduated from Chanute High School, where he met his “wonderful and beautiful” wife, Barbara Jane Horine. The two were married on Oct. 11, 1963.

Larry joined the United States Army in November 1963 and started the first of several tours to Germany the following year. Barbara traveled with Larry for most overseas tours, and it was on two of these tours that Barbara gave birth to their two daughters. Larry would joke that he was afraid to go back to Germany because he suspected the water “had some kind of potent fertility effect” on his wife.

He was enlisted for 12 years, obtaining ranks of sergeant first class, warrant officer and retired as a chief warrant officer in 1985 at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. Upon retiring, Larry accepted an Army civilian position at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he dedicated the remainder of his career before retiring in 2006.

Outside of work Larry was a dedicated family man and never missed an opportunity to support his children and grandchildren through all life’s events. When he wasn’t spending time with his family, Larry could be found typing away at his computer, tending to his lawn and woodworking on special craft projects for Barbara.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Steeves.

Larry is survived by his wife, two daughters, Angela and husband, Ron Wilkerson, and Jennifer Steeves; three grandchildren, Madison Courtney, Quinton Steeves and Remington Wilkerson, all of Leavenworth, and a sister, Sharon Walsh, Linden, Washington.

In accordance with his wishes, Larry will be cremated and there will be a private family graveside service with full military honors. He will be deeply missed by all.

Published on December 18, 2020