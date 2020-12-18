Nathan William Thomason

Nathan William Thomason, 26, Mission, Kansas, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Advent Health Medical Center, Shawnee, Kansas. He was born May 19, 1994, in Lawton, Oklahoma, the son of Dolli Paczkowski Richardson, stepson of James David Richardson and son of Gary Thomason

He attended MacArthur Elementary School at Fort Leavenworth and went on to finish school and graduate from Kansas State School for the Blind.

Nathan resided in Leavenworth with his family all through school. His ties are in the community and with the family he has built the Shawnee Mission community at his group home.

He is survived by his parents; three brothers, Dale, Ross and Luke; a sister, Sarah; his maternal grandmother, Dee Paczowski; aunt and uncles, Crystal Kitchen, Mike Kitchen and Lance (Susan) Paczowski; a great uncle, Bruxe West Sr.; and extended family, Marty Lane.

As he enriched everyone’s life he touched with his smiles and laughter, we remember that most and we thank each of those involved in all our precious years of joy.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.

