Terry Randall Moss

Terry Randall Moss, 62, Lansing, Kansas, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully Dec. 15, 2020, in hospice at Providence Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 14, 1958, in Wichita, Kansas, to Robert William and Eula Odessa (Coleson) Moss. On May 1, 1986, he married Jon Michelle Andrea and together they raised a son, Derek Randall, and a daughter, Rachelle Gwendolynne.

Terry was a very talented musician and loved playing guitar with his bandmates. He also greatly enjoyed motocross, kart and F1 racing. He was outspoken and charming, which made him a great friend and businessman. He excelled in sales, customer service, management and owned and operated his own business. Terry adopted many rescued Rottweilers throughout his lifetime. Those close to him knew he was quite the story teller and always wore his heart on his sleeve. He was fiercely passionate in his love and support for his family.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Jon Michelle (Lansing, Kansas); his two children: Derek Randall (Royna) and Rachelle Gwendolynne, (both of Auburn, Washington); one grandson, Senna Randall; his sister, Bonnie (Moss) Kopper (Murdock, Kansas); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later time due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food bank or Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org/) or to the Lonely Instruments for Needy Kids Program (https://senseneymusic.com/link-program/) Condolences may be left Terry’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

Published on December 18, 2020