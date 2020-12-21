Mary E. (Lohman) Carter

Mary E. (Lohman) Carter, 69, Leavenworth, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. She was born July 18, 1951, to W.S. and Elizabeth (LeBreton) Lohman.

Mary was a housewife and mother who enjoyed painting and various crafts. She had a love for poetry writing. Her kindness was appreciated by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, George Carter, Leavenworth, her daughter, Angela (Chris) Sexton, Naples, Florida, son, Charles (Britany) Carter, Leavenworth, granddaughter, Marrian Carter, Leavenworth, sister, Marsha Miller, Northville, Michigan, brother, Bill (Carol) Lohman, Leavenworth, sister-in-law, Susan Lohman, Overland Park, Kansas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John Lohman and Robert Lohman.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be planned for a later date.

The family requests that any memorials be given Country Care Nursing Home of Easton. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

