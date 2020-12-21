Mary Seifert

Mary Seifert, 77, Leavenworth, passed away to her heavenly reward Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. Mary was born March 10, 1943, to Ernest G. and Etta Ruth (Cooley) Loar in their Leavenworth home.

She married Addison Logan and had one child. After their divorce, she married LeRoy Seifert Jr. in 1969. He survives her in the home. She is also survived by three daughters, Cary (Jay) Skaggs, Leavenworth; Wendy Seifert, Leavenworth; Susan (David) Rollins, Richland, Washington; two sons, Lee Seifert III, Rotonda West, Florida; and Todd (Rev. Amy) Seifert, Lawrence; her brother, James (Susie) Loar, Shreveport, Lousiana; and one sister, Shirley Matzeder, Leavenworth; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Leavenworth, where she had taught Sunday school and was a past member of the White Cross Circle. She worked at Hollywood Theater and then worked for 34 years at Hallmark Cards, from which she retired in 2008. She was proudest of her ability to hit quotas and achieve perfect attendance year after year.

Mary was intensely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose moments she enjoyed capturing in photographs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Dorothy and Luella.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home in Leavenworth. All guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing recommendations put in place by the state. A small graveside service for immediate family will be Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Mount Muncie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given in Mary’s name to the Parkinson’s National Foundation or First Baptist Church of Leavenworth.

