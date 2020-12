Paul E. Willingham

Paul E. Willingham, 91, Leavenworth, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Belden-Larkin Funeral Home with a short service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alex Wilson officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at 12:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

R.L. Leintz Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published on December 21, 2020