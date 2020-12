William R. ‘Bob’ Filbert

William R. “Bob” Filbert, 76, Leavenworth, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Medicalodges Eudora.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Published on December 22, 2020