Glenn D. Johnson

Glenn D. Johnson, 87, Leavenworth, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the funeral home from 4-6 p.m. Funeral service will be Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the funeral home commencing at noon with Pastor Dale Cleland officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Due to the coronavirus, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

Belden-Larkin Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published on December 23, 2020