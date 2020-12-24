Pearl Jeannette Fevurly McEvoy

Pearl Jeannette Fevurly McEvoy, Easton, Kansas, graduated on to higher things on Dec. 21, 2020. Pearl was born Sept. 15, 1933, at home in rural Easton, the daughter of James Leroy “Pete” Fevurly and Opal Rose (Asbury) Fevurly. On Jan. 6, 1952, she married Kenneth Leo McEvoy in Easton, officiated by Rev. John Hodge.

Pearl is survived by her husband, Kenneth, and their five children, Linda Kay and husband Bill Woodworth, Topeka, Kansas; Jack McEvoy and Kimberly, Lansing, Kansas; Dr. James and wife Peggy McEvoy, Saginaw, Michigan; Kim and Sharon McEvoy, Leavenworth, Kansas; Tammy and husband Rick Hall, Topeka Kansas; along with 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, James L. “Pete” Fevurly Jr. and Larry V. Fevurly, preceded her in death.

Pearl went to work after high school at Lavery Jewelry as bookkeeper. She worked there until their first child was born on Dec. 25, 1952. She was a homemaker and Avon representative for 24 years, then worked at Bohm Department Store for 11 years. Pearl attended Friends Church at Springdale.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service is Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Davis Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Easton Cemetery. Condolences may be left on Pearl’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Published on December 24, 2020