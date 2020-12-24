William R. ‘Bob’ Filbert

William R. “Bob” Filbert, 76, Leavenworth, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Medicalodges Eudora. He was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Leavenworth, the son of Robert Lee and Mary Loretta (Conway) Filbert.

He attended local parochial schools and graduated from Immaculata High in 1961. After high school Bob worked for the federal government in various jobs before retiring from the Army Field Printing Plant in 1993.

Bob joined the Kansas National Guard in 1964. His unit was called to active duty in 1968, so he served in the Army from 1968 to 1969 at Fort Carson, Colorado.

After the Army, Bob attended class at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

He is survived by many cousins and friends.

Bob enjoyed KU sports, fishing and hunting.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Published on December 24, 2020