John F. Behee

John F. Behee, 56, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, in Florida after a long illness. John was the middle child of Bill and Judy Behee. John was born in Leavenworth and attended Catholic school, graduating from Immaculata High School. He then went on to graduate from DeVry Institute with a degree in engineering.

John is survived by his parents, Bill and Judy Behee, Leavenworth, his wife, Stephanie, of the home and eight children; Chase (Stephanie), Mariah (Bob) Armbrust, Maddie, Chandler, Josiah, Makenzie (Nick) Cline, Paige, Jessa and three grandchildren, John’s sisters, Kathy (Kris) Kozak, Lisa (Eric) Ragland and brother, Bill (Cori) Behee Jr.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Brian.

Services were Monday Dec. 28, 2020, at the Russell Haven and Rest with burial to follow in Green Cove Springs, Florida. Condolences may be left at www.RHRFH.com

Published on December 28, 2020