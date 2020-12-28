Robert E. Winkler

Robert E. Winkler, 74, Leavenworth, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born April 2, 1946, in Leavenworth, the son of Floyd Winkler and Gertrude (King) Ford.

On July 24, 1987, Robert married Roberta “Bobbie” Kowalchuck in Lansing, Kansas. She survives at the home. He is also survived by his mother; a son, Brett (Lisa) Winkler, Leavenworth; three step-children, Tanya (Mark) Gambrill, Kansas City, Kansas, Bryan (Buffie) Hendrix, Tonganoxie, and Mark (Jennifer) Hendrix, Memphis, Tennessee; a brother, Terry Winkler, Leavenworth; one grandchild; 13 step-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Winkler Mayfield.

Robert was self-employed as a floor installer for 35 years.

He was a jack of all trades. He especially enjoyed collecting and repairing signs and clocks.

There will be a private family service for Robert.

Published on December 28, 2020