Ruth Ann Jauernig

Ruth Ann Jauernig, 78, Leavenworth, died peacefully surrounded by family at home Sunday Dec. 27, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Bethel, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin and Virginia (Stevens) Harrod.

She graduated from Lansing High School. Ruth spent many years working for the government. She started at the Veteran’s Administration at Wadsworth and retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. After retiring, she went to work at the Associates in Family Healthcare in Lansing.

Ruth was a caring and devoted wife and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. Ruth leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Edward Jauernig. Together they raised five children: Benjamin (Judy) Parsons, Terry (Leslie) Parsons, Ed P. (Tonya) Jauernig, Dana (Lee) Adams and Nicky (Joe) Hoffman. She was blessed beyond measure with 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Ronald Harrod and Janet Molder.

Visitation beginning with the rosary will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Church with Rev. Glenn Snow as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Conception – St. Joseph Church Parish or the American Cancer Society.

Published on December 28, 2020