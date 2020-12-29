Susan Starkey

Susan Starkey, 67, born July 8, 1953, to Henry and Doris Blockburger of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at Providence Medical Center due to COVID-19 complications. She graduated from Easton High School in 1971. She shared her life with her friend and husband Randy Starkey and they raised two children, Kevin and Kim. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren, who she cherished with her whole heart. She was a generous, smart and loving daughter, sister, mother and friend. She was beloved by all who met and knew her.

Susan is survived by her siblings, Leon (Debrah) Blockburger, Ron (Sadie) Blockburger, Wanda (Don) Owen and Jeffrey (Ann) Blockburger and her children, Kevin Starkey and Kim Taylor (Jay Witting) and grandchildren, Wyatt, Walker and Sarah Witting.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry (1991) and Doris (2019) Blockburger, her husband’’s parents, Alden (2002) and Betty (2016) Starkey, her husband Randy Starkey (2015), nephew Scott Starkey (2012) and great-nephew Johnny Ivison Jr. (2020).

There will be a celebration of life at a later date and family and friends will be notified. Until then please take a moment of silence to honor the lovely and incredibly missed Susan Starkey.

Published on December 29, 2020