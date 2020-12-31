Barbara Ann Harrison

Barbara Ann Harrison, 81, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 dangers, the family will have a private funeral for Barbara. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Basehor, Kansas.

Barbara was born Feb. 23, 1939, in Westwood, Kansas, the daughter of William and Cordia (Byerly) Lilleston. She was united in marriage on June 22, 1956, in Westwood, Kansas, to Charles R. Harrison. He preceded her in death Feb. 27, 2011. She worked as a book binder for Vile-Goller, Kansas City, Kansas, before retiring. After retiring, she worked as a bus aide for Easton Bus Company. She was a member of the Basehor United Methodist Church.

Barbara was a member of the Basehor Quilt Club. She loved sewing and taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to sew. She was also a 4H volunteer.

Survivors include two sons, Daryle Harrison (Susan), Basehor, Kansas, David Harrison (Emily), McClouth, Kansas; three daughters, Deborah May (Greg), Olathe, Kansas, Diana Harrison, Roeland Park, Kansas, Denise Webb (Victor), Kansas City, Kansas; two brothers, Don Lilleston, Paola, Kansas, Marvin Lilleston, Raytown, Missouri; two sisters, Dorothy Dinwiddie, Tampa, Florida, Shirley Rinehart, Kansas City, Kansas; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations in Barbara and Charles’ names to the Basehor United Methodist Church Memorial Fund in Basehor, Kansas.

