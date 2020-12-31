Eleanor Louise (Kochanowski) Sowder

Eleanor Louise (Kochanowski) Sowder, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

Eleanor was born Oct. 17, 1919, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Joseph and Mary (Winnicke) Kochanowski. On June 1, 1948, she married Milton Davis Sowder. He preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2004.

Eleanor was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis Stanley Kochanowski and Clarence (Micky) Kochanowski, and seven sisters, Cecila Mary Morris, Barbara Ann Kochanowski, Louise Lane, Bernice Meyers, Rosemary Huhn, Theresa Benneman, Waynesville, Missouri, and Lucille McLaughlin, Harrison, Tennessee.

Eleanor is survived by her adopted brother, Leon Kochanowski, and many nieces and nephews.

Eleanor worked at Gould National Battery, St. John Hospital, Crown Drug Store and for Dr. Combs’ office.

Eleanor is a member of St. Casimir Church and in the Altar Society, the Friendship Club, My Brother’s Keeper quilt group, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association and Happy Face Club. She enjoyed sewing, craftwork, playing cards, square dancing, bingo and playing poker.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Rosary will be held Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Davis Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel from noon to 1 p.m. Funeral service will follow at Davis Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be left on Eleanor’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

Published on December 31, 2020