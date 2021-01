J.C. Harbord

J.C. Harbord, 87, Shawnee, Kansas, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Advent Health, Shawnee Mission, Kansas.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie, Kansas. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral. Burial with military honors will follow in Hubbel Hill Cemetery, Tonganoxie.

Published on December 31, 2020