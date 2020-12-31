Wanda Lee (Vannaman) Bottoms

Wanda Lee (Vannaman) Bottoms, a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all, left this world Dec. 19, 2020. Wanda was born in Anthony, Kansas, on July 16, 1936, the eldest daughter of Newton and Virginia (Reynolds) Vannaman. Her parents and husband preceded her in death. Raised in Kansas and Missouri, Wanda graduated from Diamond High School in Missouri and attended Central Christian College, now Oklahoma Christian University.

After meeting Don Bottoms on a blind date in 1956, she married and said goodbye to the Midwest to become an Army wife, the true strength of our armed services. While her husband was away in Berlin, Korea and Vietnam, she mastered the art of raising children. Tested daily by four kids who were 14 years apart from oldest to youngest, she built new homes for them while moving around the world. With the nest starting to empty, Wanda went to work cooking for school children at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Her dinner rolls were legendary to those she served. After nearly three decades in the Leavenworth community, Don and Wanda retired to the Dallas, Texas, area to be closer to family. Always following her faith, Wanda was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and a committed Sunday school teacher to children.

A caring and determined woman who was a mom to many, Wanda will be missed greatly. Within the Bottoms family, she was the last of a remarkable generation of 14 children. Wanda is survived by her four siblings, Newt Vannaman and wife Karen, Jim Vannaman and wife Vicki, Linda York and Patti McKay-Campbell and husband Monty; her four children, Donna Stewart and partner Chip, Bettie George and husband David, Danny Bottoms and wife Kim, and Bobby Bottoms and partner Justin; her four grandchildren, Sonoko, Cassandra, Shannon and Wendie; her six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Tanner, Breana, Kendyll, Kierstin and Jett, and her five great-great-grandchildren, Legend, Ase, Amun, Atlas and Karson.

To protect people during these pandemic times, a private family service will be held on Jan. 5, 2021, at Jaynes Memorial Chapel in Duncanville with burial to follow at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Wanda will be lying in repose at Jaynes on the afternoon of the day before the services. Memorials may be made in her name to the McBride Scholars Program at Oklahoma Christian University.

Published on December 31, 2020