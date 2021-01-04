Ann Williamson Swain

Ann Williamson Swain passed away Dec. 10, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Ann was born on July 18, 1934, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to James L. Williamson and Lena E. Williamson, both of whom predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Virginia DeFrees, and her cousin, James Hamilton. Her cousin, John Hamilton, predeceased her in 2019.

As the daughter of a career military father, Ann had the opportunity to experience the world and attend school in a variety of places including Garmisch, Germany, and Osaka, Japan. She lived stateside in Kansas, Arkansas and Texas. She loved the people and history of each place she called home.

After graduation from the University of Kansas with a degree in nursing, Ann spent most of her professional career as a registered nurse providing pre-service, in-service and continuing education for health care staff in Kansas City, Kansas, New York, New York, St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Dallas, Texas. She cared deeply about the quality of health care, and her commitment to her profession never wavered. On a personal note, Ann appreciated art, music, literature and good conversation. She was a loyal and devoted friend, and she will be missed by those who loved her.

Ann’s family will hold a private committal service to place her ashes in the columbarium at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, Texas, at a later date. The family wishes to thank her caregivers and the staff at Caruth Haven Court for the compassion and care extended to Ann. If desired, memorial donations can be directed to the Dallas Area Parkinsonism Society, Habitat for Humanity or the North Texas Food Bank.

Published on January 05, 2021