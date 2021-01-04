David Joseph Thompson

David Joseph Thompson, 83, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Jan. 3, 2021, leaving his wife of 61 years, Mary Frances (Aaron) Thompson, two daughters, Lisa Buehler (David), Lansing, Kansas, Lori Buehler (Darrin), Kansas City, Missouri, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NW Highway 9, Kansas City, Missouri. Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m., with the Mass of Christian burial celebrating David’s life to commence at 11 a.m. Livestream will be available. All attendees must wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced in the church. Burial is at Resurrection North Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Therese Catholic Church or Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, Missouri, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Memories of David and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com

Arrangements are by Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville.

Published on January 05, 2021