Delores Jane Stiglmire Edgeton

May 11, 1933 – Jan 4, 2021

Delores (De) Jane Edgeton, Huntsville, Alabama, passed away Jan. 4, 2021. De was born at her maternal grandparents’(Alert William Knapp Sr. and Aletha Mildred Oliphint Knapp) farmhouse near Jarbalo, Kansas, in rural Leavenworth County, Kansas, on May 11, 1933. She was the middle child and youngest daughter of George Stiglmire and Ida Mildred Knapp Stiglmire.

De graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1951. She graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1954. Delores married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Lee Edgeton, on Oct. 3, 1954, in the First Christian Church of Leavenworth, Kansas. De moved with Bob to Salina, Kansas, where she worked at Asbury Hospital. After Bob’s discharge from the U.S. Air Force, they moved back to Kansas City, Missouri, where De worked at St. Luke’s Hospital. They moved to Independence, Missouri, where De worked at the Latter-Day Saints Hospital. After a few years, the family moved to Santa Maria, California. In late 1962, the family relocated to Huntsville, Alabama, where De worked at Pediatric Associates for over 20 years.

She enjoyed reading and gardening as well as traveling all over the world with her husband. She enjoyed playing bridge and for many decades was in two supper club bridge groups and a women’s bridge group. De loved to watch and cheer on her beloved Alabama Crimson Tide and Kansas City Chiefs football teams play. De was an active member of the First Christian Church where she served as deacon and on numerous committees including Community Outreach and Hospitality for many years. She did Meals on Wheels for 30 years with her close friend, Joyce Purple. Both De and Bob did volunteer work at Huntsville Hospital for many years. Delores’ most joyful activities were the two walking groups she and Bob were in together and the Cuddlers in the pediatric Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Edgeton, who died in 2014, and her younger brother, John Robert Stiglmire. Survivors include her older sister, Aletha Orzella (Zella) Steed, Leavenworth, Kansas; two sons, Robert (Rob) Lee Edgeton II (wife, Sherry), Madison, Alabama, and Douglas (Doug) Lee Edgeton (wife, Jeannine), Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Scott Holmes, Cincinnati, Ohio, Jared Holmes, Madison, Alabama, Caroline Edgeton-Martin (husband, Nick Martin), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Sloan Edgeton, Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and close friends.

There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church for Community Outreach, Huntsville Hospital NICU, Hospice of North Alabama.

Published on January 05, 2021