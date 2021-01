Hollis ‘Leroy’ Bucher

Hollis “Leroy” Bucher passed away peacefully Dec. 31, 2020, at 6:30 a.m.

He joined his wife, Katherine Ann Bucher, his mother, Florence, his father, Hollis, and four sisters. He is survived by six brothers, two sisters and many nephews and nieces. Leroy had retired from Local 20 in Kansas City.

Published on January 04, 2021