Jean Marie Stratemeyer

Jean Marie Stratemeyer was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Leavenworth, Kansas, and died Dec. 30, 2020, at St. John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Jean was the second of four children born to Frank and Hazel Hamilton and was married to Herbert F. Stratemeyer on May 16, 1954. Herb predeceased her in 2013.

Jean and Herb lived in Farley, Missouri, where they raised two sons, David and Larry. Jean was a homemaker and also worked as a legal secretary and income tax preparer at the James W. Farley Law Office in Farley, Missouri. In retirement, Jean and Herb moved to Leavenworth, Kansas.

Jean loved her family and was especially close to her siblings, Robert Hamilton, Gail Klotz and Barbara Aldridge.

She is survived by sister, Gail (Philip) Klotz, Leavenworth, brother-in-law, Albert Aldridge, Lenexa, Kansas, sister-in-law, Audrey Hamilton, Sun City, Arizona; son, David (Seneva) Stratemeyer, Calabasas, California; grandson, Brett Stratemeyer, Canoga Park, California; son, Larry Stratemeyer (partner Michael Lehtinen), Charlotte, North Carolina; Aunt Martha Hamilton, Leavenworth, Kansas, and nieces and nephews.

Jean was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Farley, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Farley, Missouri, Caregiving Because We Care, Leavenworth, Kansas or the Lupus Foundation of America.

Arrangements (incomplete at this time) are entrusted to the Davis Funeral Chapel.

Published on January 05, 2021