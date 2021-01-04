Rosemary Merriweather Couch

Aug. 14, 1930 – Dec. 25, 2020

Born during the early years of the Great Depression in Anadarko, Oklahoma, Rosemary Prickett was the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters. As did millions of Americans during that era, Rosemary and her family faced economic hardship. In an effort to help, her aunt Bertha Ellison Merriweather adopted Rosemary and moved the young child to Lansing, Kansas.

Rosemary thrived in her new home, actively engaging in school, sports and church activities. A member of the First Methodist Church in Leavenworth, Rosemary attended Baker University and the Kansas State Teachers College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in home economics and a master’s degree in psychology.

In college, Rosemary served as president of the Wesley Foundation and Kappa Phi Sorority. She also participated in KSTC’s Home Economics Club and the Sphinx Club, a literary society for women. After college, she taught home economics at Lebo High School and worked as a child psychologist for the Institute of Logopedics in Wichita and the school districts of Liberal and Scott City.

In 1952, Rosemary married John David Couch. During their 20-year marriage, they had four children. Along with her mother Bertha, she loved her children most in life.

Rosemary is survived by three of her children, JP Couch, Cynthia Couch and Cathy Couch; three grandchildren, Indigo Wong, Jonathan Zeitler and Jena Servatius, and three great-grandchildren, Aydan Wong, Harris Servatius and Ryatt Servatius. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Couch.

An avid reader and huge basketball and tennis fan, Rosemary loved animals and collecting stamps. Her favorite foods included Red Lobster’s jumbo fried shrimp, cheddar bay biscuits, grilled cheese sandwiches, zucchini bread, pumpkin pie and chocolate rum cake. Rosemary enjoyed listening to the music of Andy Williams, Patsy Cline and Barbara Streisand.

At 90 years of age, Rosemary Merriweather Couch died on Christmas Day 2020. Remembered as a loving and devoted mother, she will always be in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published on January 05, 2021