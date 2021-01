Thelda R. Fortenberry

Thelda R. Fortenberry, 76, Leavenworth, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Thelda’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Published on January 05, 2021