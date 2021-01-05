Janet Lynn Westbrook

Janet Lynn Westbrook, 65, Leavenworth, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday Dec. 31, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Groom, Texas, to John and Jane Nelson.

Janet is survived by her husband of 46 years, George Westbrook. She also leaves behind daughter, Kimberly Ayala-Pagan (Carlos), Kansas City, Missouri; son, Craig Westbrook, St. Joseph, Missouri; and daughter, Jessica Rogers (Bradley), Kansas City, Missouri. She cherished her eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Also survived by her brother, Jerry Nelson (Carolon) Dickinson, Texas.

Visitation will be Jan. 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon with services to follow at Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth, Kansas. Condolences may be left on Janet’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

Published on January 05, 2021