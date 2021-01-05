Michael (Mike) W. Jones

Michael (Mike) W. Jones, 58, Lansing, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, after a long illness. Mike was born in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Wayne and Cecelia Jones. Mike married Esther Timon Jones on Dec. 31, 2006. She survives at the home.

Mike was preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents, father-in-law, Reginald Timon, brother-in-law, Don Timon and son, Christopher Kerns.

Mike is survived by his parents, brother, Mark (Eileen) Jones, sister, Joanna Bridgewater, daughters, Tara Gustin, Cyndee (LaRoy) Jackson, Christine (Scott) Reusch and son, Steven (Taneaha) Kasper, mother-in-law, Margaret Timon, sisters- and brothers-in-law, Donna (David) Trinkle and Gina (David) Owens, grandchildren, Ashtyn, Marcus, Anna, Aubri, Braylon, Xander and Makenna.

Mike worked at Storage Box & U Haul for 20-plus years until his failing health.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Potter Church. Burial will be at Mount Muncie Cemetery. Masks are required.

Published on January 05, 2021