Nancy Ann Gray

Date of birth: 3/24/1948

Date of death: 1/2/2021

City: Lansing

Private family services for Nancy Ann Gray will take place at a later date.

She died Jan. 2, 2021, at LMH Health.

Nancy was born March 24, 1948, in Faulkton, South Dakota, the daughter of Ed and Berta Schuh Kunz. She and her daughter moved to Lansing, Kansas, in 1982, and Nancy married Donald Gray. Together they built a successful car wash business.

She was known for her love of animals, most notably golden retrievers, and loved donating to their causes.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Don Gray, Lansing, Kansas; daughter, Kristi Nelson, Chicago, Ilinois; sister, Ines Thompson and brother-in-law, Cliff Thompson, Tempe, Arizona; nephew, Mark Thompson and niece, Kristi Thompson, Tempe, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leavenworth County Humane Society, Ozarks Kat and K9 Shelter or Best Friends Animal Society in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence, KS, 66044.

Published on January 05, 2021