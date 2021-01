Velma E. Allison

Velma E. Allison, 84, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Jan. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. and a service will be at noon Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Sunset Memory Chapel, 16731 Springdale Road, Leavenworth, Kansas. Burial will be at Alpine Cemetery, Osage City, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com

Arrangements are by Charter Funerals. Their phone number is 913-682-5400.

Published on January 05, 2021