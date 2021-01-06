Michael Brian Rich

Michael Brian Rich, 41, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away, Jan. 3, 2021, at home.

He was born Feb. 23, 1979, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Michael (Patricia) Rich, Boynton Beach, Florida, and Diane Morrison, Leavenworth, Kansas.

He enjoyed working on cars, riding his dirk bike, camping, fishing and hanging out with his family.

He is also survived by his sister, Amy (Casey) Cress, Pittsburg, Missouri, two daughters, Taylor Rich and Jenah Rich, Leavenworth, Kansas, two sons, Camron Rich, Overland Park, Kansas, and Jayden Rich, Leavenworth, Kansas.

There will be no visitation or services.

Published on January 06, 2021