Otis D. Hildebrandt Sr.

Otis D. Hildebrandt Sr., 56, passed away at his residence Dec. 26, 2020, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the VFW, 519 Cherokee St., Leavenworth, from 1-5 p.m.

Published on January 06, 2021