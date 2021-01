Laurena Louise Seymour

Laurena Louise Seymour, 85, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away Monday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral Mass will be held for the family at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 10, 2021, at Quisenberry Funeral Home where a rosary will be said at 3 p.m. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Holy Angels Cemetery, Basehor, Kansas.

Published on January 07, 2021