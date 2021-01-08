Anna Rose Zink

Anna Rose Zink, 93, Leavenworth passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 18, 1927, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to K.B. and Billie (Parsons) Cecil. Anna was the eldest of eight children. She attended local schools. She met and married John Joseph Zink on Sept. 15, 1945. They were married in Lansing, Kansas. He preceded her in death Dec. 8, 1997.

Anna was a homemaker, but she did work briefly during WWII as an executive secretary at the shipyards in Long Beach, California. She enjoyed her children and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Zink, of the home, and sister, Billie S. Ballard, Leavenworth, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded by her parents, spouse John J. Zink, son Johnny J. Zink and six brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the funeral home from 4-6 p.m. Graveside services will be Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Fr. Glen Snow officiating at Mount Muncie Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden-Larkin Funeral Home.

Published on January 09, 2021