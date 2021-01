James Donald Schneider

James Donald Schneider, 58, Leavenworth, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center.

Due to COVID, no services are planned at this time. The family requests any condolences or memorials be sent to R.L. Leintz Funeral Home, 4701 10th Ave., Leavenworth, KS, 66048.

Published on January 09, 2021