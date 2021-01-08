Jenifer Ann (Hill) Brown

Jenifer Ann (Hill) Brown, Lansing, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born Oct. 31, 1965, in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

She was raised on the military installations her father was stationed at.

Jenifer and Timothy married on Dec. 28, 1985. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbus College in Columbus, Georgia, while Tim was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. Jenifer was a devoted wife and mother who supported her husband as he served in the U.S. Army. In 2008, Jenifer and Tim moved to Lansing. She was a substitute teacher for the Lansing school district and from 2010 to 2015. She ran the After School Village for Lansing Middle School.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy; her three children, Michael Brown, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Mark Brown, Lenexa, Kansas, and Molly Brown, Shawnee, Kansas; her parents, Howard and Darlena Hill, Temple, Texas; her brother, Doug Hill, Paris, Texas; her Aunt Sue Loudermilk, Buffalo, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Henry and Ayla.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, musicals and her children.

Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Lansing, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Published on January 09, 2021