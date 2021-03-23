Doris Jean (Roberts) Brandt

Obituary

Doris Jean (Roberts) Brandt was born April 16, 1942, in Rolla, Missouri, to John and Laura Mae Roberts. She was one of nine siblings: sisters, Violet, Nellie, Kathy, Jewel, Connie and Dolly; and brothers, Roy and James (her twin).

Born near the small, rural area of St. James, Missouri, Doris and James were the first set of twins to be born in the local hospital. She grew up surrounded by her many siblings and learned many of her greatest strengths from them: patience, problem-solving and an unending ability to find joy in the smallest of graces.

On July 12, 1963, Doris married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Brandt. They were blessed with three sons: Robert Alan, Matthew and Jonathan. She centered her life around her children, her husband and her faith.

As a pastor’s wife, there were many demands on her time and attention, but Doris always handled it with humor and poise. Whether it was a dish for the church potluck, the perfect verse for a Bible study group or lending a friend a listening ear, she always seemed to know exactly what was needed.

She had the ability to laugh at herself, whether it was because she wore her shoes on the wrong feet after a busy morning chasing children, experiencing a heated blanket for the first time (and sleeping on top of rather than beneath it), or finding yet another garage sale to scout for costume jewelry. The best part was Doris never laughed alone. Regardless of where she was or if the people with her were perfect strangers, she brought joy and endless laughter with her.

Eventually, Doris began to show worsening signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s. Even as her health continued to decline and communication became difficult for her, she still managed to convey her joy and love to the people around her. She was often found singing her own unique tunes at the lunch table or leaning toward the person speaking to her to tell them she loved them. It never mattered to her that she might no longer remember that person’s name.

She loved peppermint patties, scalding hot coffee, spider solitaire and sunflowers. She joins her husband, Bob, and all of her siblings in God’s embrace. She will be deeply missed.

Doris is survived by her children, Robert Alan (Doniaell), Matthew (Dee) and Jonathan (Kimberly); her grandchildren, Melissa (Cody), Meagan (John), Madison (Taylor), Dustin (Yolanda), Paige (Nick), Tanner (Tara) and Tyler (Madison); and her great-grandchildren, Bradley, Orlando, Asher, Autumn, Alexander, TJ, Gentry, and Viktor.

Visitation and funeral will be held March 24, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS, 67206. Contributions in Doris’ honor may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS, 67214.

Published on March 23, 2021