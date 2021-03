Francis Jean Cross Sr.

Obituary

Francis Jean Cross Sr., 87, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Hubbel Hill Cemetery, Tonganoxie. The family asks that anyone attending the service wear a mask and social distance.

Published on March 24, 2021