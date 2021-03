Helen Marie Pickens

Obituary

Helen Marie Pickens, 87, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie. The family will receive friends from noon until the service begins at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Hubbel Hill Cemetery, Tonganoxie.

Published on March 24, 2021