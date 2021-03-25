Dennis Mayo

Obituary

Dennis Mayo, 75, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A visitation will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka, KS, 66604. A celebration of life will follow at the graveside starting at noon. Interment will follow.

Dove Cremations and Funerals – Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS, 66610, is assisting the family.

