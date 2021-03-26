Howard Calvin Hardin

Obituary

Howard Calvin Hardin, 86, Leavenworth, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at home. He was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Palestine, Texas, the son of James Oliver and Linnie Ella (Parker) Hardin.

On Aug. 1, 1953, Howard married Mary Jo Hardin in Pasadena, Texas. She survives at the home. He is also survived by two children, Cindie (Dave) Kitts, Leavenworth, and Chip Hardin, Richmond, Virginia, and a granddaughter, Chelsea Kitts, Leavenworth.

In 1955, Howard joined the United States Air Force. One of his favorite duty stations was the Strategic Command in Florida. After several moves with the Air Force, his last assignment was at Fort Leavenworth before retiring in 1975. He then went to work for the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, where his coworkers knew him as “Howie,” and retired from there in 1995.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Sonny Hardin, Jeff Hardin and Margaret Crowder.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. Howard also loved riding motorcycles and if they broke down, he enjoyed fixing them and riding them again.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Published on March 26, 2021