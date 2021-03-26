Regina Mary Theis Brown

Obituary

Regina “Jean Marie” Mary Theis Brown, 85, Leavenworth, was born Dec. 31, 1935, in Potter, Kansas, to George Edmund and Mary Wagner Theis, and died March 24, 2021, at KC Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

On June 27, 1957, she married Charles “Charlie” Sydney Brown, at Corpus Christi Church, Mooney Creek, Kansas. Charlie preceded Jean Marie in death on Feb. 11, 2011.

Jean Marie grew up as the second of eight children on the family farm. She was involved in 4-H and earned the Key Award. She played basketball at Potter High School, where she graduated. Her work life included Hallmark in Atchison, Kansas, a local bank and 29 years as a Farm Service Agency program clerk, from where she retired. Jean Marie also worked with Charlie at their used car sales business and later gas station. Jean Marie enjoyed her family, sewing, gardening and working jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include daughter, Linda K. (Kevin L.) Jones; granddaughter, Kyra (Caleb) Butner and granddaughter, Isla Jones; daughter, Melissa (Brian) Bitter; granddaughter, Julie (Michael) Richards; brother, David (Ruth) Theis; sisters, Donna Haag, Patricia (Tony) Brox and Mary Ann (Gary) Coder; sisters-in-law, Alice Theis, Rose Theis and Joanne Ochs; god daughter and niece, Teresa Lee; family friend, Barbara Wacker; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Edmund Theis, Kenneth Theis and Richard Theis; sister-in-law, Carol Theis; and brothers-in-law, Fred Haag and Vernon Ochs.

Visitation beginning with praying of the rosary will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 711 N. 5th St., Leavenworth, Kansas, with Fr. Glenn Snow as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Immaculate Conception Church and KC Hospice House.

Published on March 26, 2021