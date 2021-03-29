Gwendolyn Gae (Wendi) Johnston

Obituary

Gwendolyn Gae (Wendi) Johnston was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, on March 21, 1967, to David and Juanita (Riddle) Gwartney. She passed on March 26, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, after double lung transplant (10/15/20) due to cystic fibrosis. She attended Easton schools and graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She married her high school sweetheart, John Johnston, on April 17, 1993, at St. Lawrence Church, Easton.

Wendi’s light is shining brightly in heaven with her first-born son, Justin, grandma Ada and grandpa Manuel Riddle, Nana (Mary) and Pop (Donald) Gwartney, her father-in-law, Robert “Bob” Johnston, and brother-in-law, William Johnston.

“Her shine and light” extinguished too early for her husband, John, daughters, Jordyn, Jenna, Julia, and her son, Jonathan; her parents, siblings, Jodi (Scott) Felix, Gabriel (Shelly) Gwartney and David (Davey) Gwartney Jr; her mother-in-law, Kathryn (Kathy) Johnston, John’s siblings, Jim Vaczi (Dayna), Kathy Parsons (Victor Young), Lillian Lockwood (Robert “Bob”), Vicky Parr (husband, Don), Robert G. Johnston, nieces, nephews, great aunts, great uncles, aunts, uncles and many cousins, extended family and friends.

She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and friend to so many. She loved being a stay at home mom and her family was most important to her as well as her Catholic faith. She was a member of the St. Lawrence Altar Society. Wendi and John, in memory of their son, Justin, started Remembering Justin, Inc., a nonprofit to assist McLouth High School graduates through renewable scholarships. Many students have been able to pursue their higher education goals through the dedication and generosity of the many that contributed and participated in fundraising activities.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. with praying of the rosary at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Lawrence Church in Easton, Kansas, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. Burial services will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Remembering Justin, Inc. or St. Lawrence Church.

Due to COVID-19 protocol, we ask all attendees to wear masks at all times during the visitation and Mass. The visitation is open to all and not limited to a certain number of guests. The Mass will be limited to approximately 80 people to attend in person.

Published on March 29, 2021