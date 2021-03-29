Robert ‘Bob’ Harold Dean

Obituary

Robert “Bob” Harold Dean, 70, Platte City, Missouri, passed away March 26, 2021.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, Missouri. A funeral service will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska, followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, Missouri. Their phone number is 816-858-2129 and their website is www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

Published on March 29, 2021