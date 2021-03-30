Elias ‘JR’ Rodriguez

Obituary

Elias “JR” Rodriguez, 76, Leavenworth passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 4, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to be said at 5 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, April 5, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. Glenn Snow officiating. Burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery with military honors at 12:30 p.m.

R.L. Leintz Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

