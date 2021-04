Sharon B. Whitt

Obituary

Sharon B. Whitt, 74, Weston, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at North Care Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. Arrangements are by Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, Missouri. Their phone number is 816-386-2281 and their website is www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com

Published on April 01, 2021