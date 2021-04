Darlene F. Barker

Obituary

Darlene F. Barker, 86, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away March 31, 2021.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 340 N. 13th St., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com

Arrangements are by Charter Funerals. Their phone number is 913-682-5400.

Published on April 02, 2021